Jewish Studio City family says break-in suspect wanted to kill them because of their faith

A Studio City family said they are terrified after waking up to a man in his underwear who had broken into their home and threatening to kill them. The family said the intruder wanted to kill them because of their Jewish faith, and officials are now investigating the break-in as a hate crime.

Efrat Meyers is nine months pregnant. She lives at the home with her husband and four young children. She told FOX 11 that the family was sleeping Tuesday night when the screaming man broke into their house.

"The guy opened the door, broke my door with his leg," she said. "He came inside my room and my husband pushed him immediately."

The intruder, identified as Daniel Garcia was pushed out into the yard, but Meyers said he would not stop screaming.

"For like six, seven minutes he didn't talk about anything, only [that] we are Jewish and that he needed to kill us because we are Jewish."

Meyers said she believed that the same man had shown up at her family's house before, asking money, saying things like "You are Jewish, you steal money, rich people."

Police were called to the house and officers were able to arrest Garcia. As he was put in the LAPD cruiser, he continually shouted "Free Palestine," as well as other facts about Palestine. He was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation, as he continued screaming.

Police originally said they were unable to identify the man, since he was wearing only his underwear. But, later Wednesday, FOX 11's cameras captured police finding clothes and a wallet near the home, which police said they believed belonged to the suspect, but stopped short of confirming it. Garcia was confirmed as the suspect later Wednesday.

Rabbi Yossi Batelman at the Chabad Jewish Center of Studio City said that Wednesday's incident has left the local Jewish community concerned.

"This morning we've received many calls from the local Jewish community," he said. "It's challenging out there, but light will surely push away the darkness."

In a statement Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the break-in a "vile act of hate."

"We remain steadfast in support of the Jewish people – the people of Los Angeles will not cower to hate. We will respond to it.," Bass' statement said.

Bass also added that the LAPD will continue to conduct increased patrols in the wake of the heightening conflict in the Middle East.

Garcia was booked on suspicion of stalking and criminal threat with a hate crime enhancement. His bail was set at $225,000.