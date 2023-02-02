PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's $42.5 million Bel-Air mansion for sale

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got - she's still Jenny from the block! Well, just not the Bel-Air block.

JLo has listed her Bel-Air mansion for a cool $42.5 million. If you don't have that kind of cash up front, it's equal to estimated monthly payments of around $264,594.

According to information listed on Redfin, the nearly 8-acre estate located in the 1400 block of Stone Canyon Road was originally designed by architect Samuel Marx but has since been reworked into a French Country-inspired multi-structure retreat.

It boasts 9 bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen features two islands, a built-in breakfast area and a stone fireplace connected to the formal dining room.

There are parking spaces for 30 cars, a gym, office, studio, private spa, massage room, and more amenities including an infinity pool, terraces with private gardens and waterfalls, a theater that seats 30 and is decorated with posters of movies JLo and hubby Ben Affleck have starred, and an outdoor amphitheater that can accommodate 100 guests.

The list of extras goes on - a pagoda with a firepit, an organic vegetable garden, an entertainment pavilion with a full kitchen, and a private lake with a sandy beach and outdoor shower for your own little slice of paradise right in your backyard.

There's also a guest house, separate guest cottage,

JLo bought the mansion in 2016 for $28 million, according to TMZ.

The estate totals more than 14,000 square feet and is listed with Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.