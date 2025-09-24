JD Vance slams Newsom’s rhetoric following deadly ICE facility shooting

The Brief A man opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility, killing at least one detainee and injuring two others. Vance laid blame on Newsom and other Democrats for their anti-immigration rhetoric, and said the gunman was politically motivated in his attack.



Vice President JD Vance criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, saying his political rhetoric, along with those of other Democratic leaders, led to Wednesday's fatal shooting at an ICE facility in Texas.

Vance argued that anti-immigration messaging from Democrats encourages "crazy people" to commit violence against law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"Because here's what happens when Democrats like Gavin Newsom say that these people are part of an authoritarian government, when the left-wing media lies about what they are doing, when they lie about who they are arresting, when they lie about the actual job of law enforcement, what they're doing is encouraging crazy people to go and commit violence," Vance stated during an event in Concord, North Carolina.

"You don't have to agree with my immigration policies. You don't have to agree with Donald Trump's immigration policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell. And you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America."

Newsom responded to Vance by posting on X, "No thanks, JD. I will not be going "straight to hell" today. Though when I watch you speak I certainly feel like I’m already there."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed Vance's comments by saying "these horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences."

Meanwhile, speaking about the victims, Vance said, "It looks like some of the detainees, in other words, some of the potential illegal aliens were some of those who are affected. Just because we don’t support illegal aliens, we don’t want them to be executed by violent assassins engaged in political violence."

Shooting at ICE facility

Dig deeper:

At least one person was killed, and two others were injured when a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning at a Dallas ICE facility. Three ICE detainees were shot. One was pronounced dead, and two others remain in critical condition.

ICE officials say the detainees who were shot were struck while they were inside a transport van at the Dallas facility.

RELATED:

In a statement, ICE officials said the shooter, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, fired "indiscriminately" at the building and the van. He was allegedly armed with a rifle on a nearby roof. Jahn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

No ICE agents or other law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, officials confirmed.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a photo showing unspent bullets found at the scene with the words "ANTI-ICE" written on them.