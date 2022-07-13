Girl, 14, becomes second juvenile charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old man, DA says

article

A teenage girl is the latest to turn herself in for the attack on an older man who later died after she and a group of other teens assaulted him with a traffic cone. And now officials say she will also face a murder charge in the case.

Police say a group of teen offenders was wanted in connection with the death of James "Simmie" Lambert Jr., 73, in June.

According to authorities, Lambert was attacked by the group on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on June 24 at 2:38 a.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video of the attack and announced the city’s $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The video appeared to show a group of teens surrounding Lambert and some of them could be seen picking up the cone and hitting Lambert.

Officials say Lambert was knocked to the ground and he was transported to the hospital where he later died from head injuries.

On Monday, two brothers, ages 10 and 14, turned themselves in and the older of the two, identified as Richard Jones, was charged with murder, a charge he faces as an adult, according to authorities.

His 10-year-old brother was released and is not being charged with the crime.

According to police, on Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl, who police identified as a person of interest, turned herself in to the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide unit. The District Attorney's Office says she has been charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy.

Police have not said if additional teens in the video have been identified or if they will face charges.