Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight 'postponed' after medical scare

article

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been postponed after the former heavyweight champ had a health scare.

The 57-year-old Tyson became nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles over the weekend.

A statement from Most Valuable Promotions says the fight will be pushed back to a later date.

"During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," reads the statement.

The fight was scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

MVP Promotions says the date of the new fight will be announced by Friday, June 7.

Featured article

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time," said Tyson in a statment. "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon."

Paul said he supports postponing the event so the fight can be "one for the ages."

"My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake - when he steps into the ring with me I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish," Paul said in a statement.

The event was scheduled to be livestreamed on Netflix.

It will be the first fight for Tyson since 2020, when he fought former boxing champ Roy Jones Jr.

MVP Promotions says people unable to attend the rescheduled date can get a refund.

They ask you to contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject "Paul vs. Tyson."