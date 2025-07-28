Jackknifed big rig causes major delays on 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda

The Brief A jackknifed big rig shut down several westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda. The incident, which occurred just after 4 a.m., also involved the big rig's camper catching fire. It is currently unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.



Major traffic delays were reported Monday morning for commuters in the Yorba Linda area after a jackknifed big rig shut down several westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. on the 91 Freeway west of Coal Canyon Road.

Around 5:40 a.m., the CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down four lanes in addition to the FasTrak lanes for at least two hours as crews worked to clean up the mess left behind after the big rig's camper caught on fire. All lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

According to the CHP, the driver of the big rig was conscious and breathing.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.