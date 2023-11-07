3 arrested in boxer Izaac Colunga's 2019 drive-by shooting in Riverside

After nearly five years, authorities in Riverside announced three people have been arrested in the drive-by shooting of rising boxer, Izaac Colunga.

A fourth suspect was allegedly also involved, but officials with the Riverside Police Department said they died of natural causes in 2021.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, March 3, 2019, the athlete was left in critical condition and unable to move his arms and legs after he was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting at a house party in Riverside. He was 24 years old at the time of the shooting and had turned pro the year prior with a 4-0 record.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rising boxing star Izaac Colunga unable to move arms and legs after drive-by shooting

He was scheduled to fight in Dallas on March 15, 2019.

The shooting rocked both the Riverside and boxing communities.

"All he lived for was to become a world champion and that’s what he was preparing for," his boxing coach told FOX 11.

With the mindset of a champion, Colunga survived the shooting. Videos posted to his Instagram page show he continues to train, with several other posts commemorating his late father.

The names of those arrested have not been released and authorities did not disclose further details about the investigation.