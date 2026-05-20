ITZY shares their “Motto" throughout their new mini-album  

After more than seven years in the industry, ITZY has returned with a meaningful message for their fans through their latest release, "Motto." During an interview with FOX 11, the group — consisting of YEJI, LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG and YUNA — reflected on the meaning behind the album, how their mindset has changed since their debut, and the chemistry that helped shape this new chapter.

"When it comes to a motto, I think it’s something each person has for themselves. From our debut days until now, I think the members were able to keep moving forward because each of us had our own motto," YEJI said. "No matter the situation, we always choose to be true to ourselves and to love ourselves, and I think we've learned to find the answers within us throughout the year," LIA explained.

Because the song centers around the idea of having a motto, the members were asked if there is a phrase or rule they live by that has changed since their debut. LIA said hers hasn’t changed, but has developed over the years.

"My motto has always been to [be] true to myself and others and digging for happiness," LIA explained. "But the boundary of what brings me happiness has really developed throughout the years; it includes our fans and also moments with our members."

"What I realized again while preparing this album, 'Motto,’ is that what matters now is doing our best with the work we’ve been given and carrying it out faithfully," YUNA added. "And I think that’s also been a great help in our relationships with MIDZY and with the members as well."

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ITZY has explored a variety of musical styles throughout the years, but with "Motto," the group says they wanted to show fans a brighter side after taking on darker concepts in recent releases.

"Last year, we tried darker styles with songs like "TUNNEL VISION" and the Afro-based "Girls Will Be Girls,’" YEJI said. "This time, we want to show the public a brighter side of ITZY once again."

CHAERYEONG added, "I think what helps us maintain our identity is our lyrics, messages, and performances."

The group also opened up about the energy behind the "Motto" music video, saying the chemistry between the members shines throughout the visual.

"When we were filming the ‘Motto’ music video, there was a part where Yuna and I faced each other and danced together, and that chemistry between us was really perfect," YEJI recalled. "I liked that we could just laugh freely when something’s funny, and the music video really captured our happiness naturally."

Recently, the group went viral for a live performance of "THAT’S A NO NO," a B-side track released in 2020 alongside "WANNABE." The members said they were surprised to see their concert performances receive so much love online.

"When we thought about why people enjoyed them so much, we felt that maybe it was because viewers liked seeing how genuinely we enjoy ourselves on stage," CHAERYEONG said.

With the surprise resurgence of "THAT’S A NO NO," the group was also asked which songs they wish more people would discover. CHAERYEONG mentioned "Girls Will Be Girls" because of its energetic stage, while YUNA chose "Imaginary Friend."

"We released "Imaginary Friend" and "GOLD" together as double title tracks, and personally, I loved Imaginary Friend, so I want more people to know about the song’s dreamy atmosphere and ITZY’s performance for it," YUNA said.

The members also reflected on some of their favorite performance moments throughout their career, including the final chorus section of "WANNABE."

"It feels really refreshing when the five of us come out like that, especially with the lyrics, ‘I don’t wanna be somebody,’" YUNA said. "Yeah, I think there’s something really satisfying about that moment, so ever since we released ‘WANNABE,’ it’s been my favorite part."

Meanwhile, RYUJIN mentioned one of her favorite performance moments is in their new song "Motto."

"There is a last hook, my centered part, [where] the choreography is focused on exploding the energy at that part, so I’m really enjoying when I’m dancing on that part," RYUJIN said.

When asked what they wanted to say to their fans, the members responded, "You are my motto," with LIA explaining that because of MIDZY, the group has been able to get to where they are now, making the song feel like a special present for their fans.