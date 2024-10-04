Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: Tomi Lahren, Ethan Bearman, Sheryl Sandberg, Laphonza Butler

By
Updated  October 4, 2024 11:52pm PDT
This week, an "Issue Is" debate with Tomi Lahren on the right & Ethan Bearman on the left.

Lahren is host of "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" on Outkick & Bearman is a progressive attorney and owner of the Bearman Law Firm.

They debate whether voters should back Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Then, an exclusive sit down with former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at the Museum of Tolerance.

She's the presenter of a documentary called "Screams Before Silence," which documents sexual violence by Hamas during the October 7th attack on Israel.

Finally, we meet up exclusively with Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA) at Project Angel Food in Lincoln Heights. We prepare meals for some of California's neediest while discussing the importance of volunteerism.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. 
 