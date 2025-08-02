Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: Stephen J. Cloobeck, Ken Martin

Published  August 2, 2025 1:53pm PDT
Democratic candidate for California Governor, Stephen Cloobeck joins us in our studio. Elex is also joined by the chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, sits down for an exclusive interview about redistricting & the party's challenges at the polls.

Democratic candidate for California Governor, Stephen Cloobeck, joined Elex Michaelson in the studio to talk about his unconventional approach to going after the party establishment. 

The chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, sits down for an exclusive interview about redistricting and the party's challenges at the polls. 

