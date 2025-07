We go behind the scenes with the MLB on FOX team as they celebrate 30 years of baseball. We speak with Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David "Big Papi" Ortiz, Derek Jeter, Joe Davis, John Smoltz, and Ken Rosenthal.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Last week, the broadcast was awarded the L.A. Press Club award for outstanding talk/public affairs show.