The Issue Is: Ken Calvert, Will Rollins, Areva Martin, Joel Pollak, Torry Holt

This week, "The Issue Is:" profiles the race for California's 41st congressional race. Rep. Ken Calvert is facing a tough challenge from Democrat Will Rollins. Several recent polls show the race is literally tied and it could end up being the most expensive race in the state. Both sit down with us in Riverside County.

Our panel includes progressive attorney Areva Martin & Breitbart editor at large Joel Pollak. They discuss former President Trump's campaign stop in California, criminal justice reform, and the U.S. Senate race.

Then, we report from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as the Los Angeles Rams celebrate cancer survivors during their "Crucial Catch" event. Legendary wide receiver Torry Holt is stepping up to help kids of parents battling cancer.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.