The Issue Is: Frank Luntz, Corrin Rankin, Clayton Kershaw

Frank Luntz is one of the best-known pollsters in the country. He discusses the state of politics and how teaching at West Point has changed him.

Corrin Rankin is the chair of the California Republican Party. She talks about her first 100 days in office, and efforts to potentially re-district California.

Clayton Kershaw is a future first ballot Hall of Fame pitcher with the Los Angeles Dodgers. We meet up with him at L.A.'s Dream Center as he donates 3,000 backpacks to local kids to celebrate his 3,000th strikeout.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Watch more episodes at TheIssueIsShow.com.