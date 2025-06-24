Israel, Iran accept deal hours after Trump announced ceasefire will be coming

The Brief Iran and Israel have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire deal. The deal would mark an end to a war that started nearly two weeks ago. The reported deal comes hours after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire would happen and then tried to take credit for it on social media.



Iran and Israel have both accepted the ceasefire deal hours after President Donald Trump announced the two nations would reach an agreement and tried to take credit for "bringing everyone together."

What we know:

According to a report from the Associated Press, Iran and Israel accepted the ceasefire plan on Tuesday morning. The reported deal would mark the end of a 12 day war, which also included an exchange of attacks between U.S. and Tehran.

The U.S. military attacked Iran over the weekend, which led to Tehran firing a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to declare a ceasefire would come between the two countries.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR,’" Trump said on social media.

Later on in the day, he appeared to take credit for the ceasefire.

"We couldn’t have made today’s ‘deal’ without the talent and courage of our great B-2 pilots, and all of those associated with that operation. In a certain and very ironic way, that perfect ‘hit,’ late in the evening, brought everyone together, and the deal was made," he wrote on social media.

The backstory:

The war between Israel and Iran started earlier in June over the latter's alleged nuclear development. Israel struck first by bombing Iran's military and nuclear sites.

Iran had since retaliated and issued warnings to the United States to not join in on the attacks.

Trump, against Iran's wishes and bypassing any sort of clearance from U.S. lawmakers, ended up bombing Iran's nuclear sites. The Trump-led attacks ultimately led to Iran sending retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar.