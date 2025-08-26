Isaiah Hodgson, Border Patrol agent facing felony charges, found dead in Riverside County home

The Brief The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies found Isaiah Anthony Hodgson dead at a home in Hemet. No foul play is suspected. Hodgson was facing charges for an off-duty drunken incident that occurred in July in Long Beach.



A US Border Patrol agent who was charged with assaulting a Long Beach police officer and resisting arrest, was found dead inside his home.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 22 around 12:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 25000 block of Avocet Circle in an area of Hemet known as Valle Vista regarding an unresponsive male.

Deputies found the man, identified as Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, dead at the scene. They say there is no evidence of foul play. His official cause of death is unknown.

The backstory:

Hodgson was charged on July 11 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with multiple felony counts after he was reportedly intoxicated and armed with a handgun at a restaurant in Shoreline Village.

Isaiah Hodgson

The charges included three felony counts of resisting an executive officer, one felony count of battery with injury on a peace officer, and three misdemeanor counts related to carrying firearms in public.

On July 7, he allegedly entered the women's restroom, where a woman observed his handgun and firearm magazine. After she alerted the restaurant manager, Hodgson reportedly left the restaurant. Outside in the parking lot, a security guard saw Hodgson with a firearm magazine and a firearm on his waistband, and repeatedly asked him to leave due to the no-firearms policy.

RELATED: Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with assaulting Long Beach police officer: DA

Long Beach police officers arrived after receiving a call about a person with a gun.

They reportedly observed Hodgson to be intoxicated and uncooperative with their commands as they attempted to detain him. During his arrest, Hodgson allegedly became agitated and physical, injuring one of the officers.

Hodgson was off-duty at the time of that incident.

Dig deeper:

Hodgson was also allegedly involved in a violent arrest in Pico Rivera in June.

Federal immigration officers shoved Adrian Martinez, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, to the ground after Martinez approached officers trying to arrest another man in a Walmart parking lot. Officials originally claimed that Martinez punched two Customs and Border Patrol agents, but security footage from the scene appeared to show Martinez throwing no punches. A judge later released him.

RELATED: US citizen arrested by Border Patrol in Pico Rivera speaks out after violent arrest