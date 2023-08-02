Isabella Poland: San Pedro family makes desperate plea to find missing 12-year-old girl

A San Pedro family is desperate to find their 12-year-old daughter who has been missing for weeks and Southern California authorities sought the public’s help in locating her.

Isabella Poland is known by loved ones as "Bella." Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said she left her home near the 2200 block of Roseglen Avenue, off the intersection of North Gaffey Street and Westmont Drive, around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Bella’s mother recalled her daughter putting on makeup before she left the house. About three hours later, investigators said Bella was seen on surveillance video at Montclair Mall with a man who is a stranger to the family.

Isabella Poland

Her family also told authorities Bella does not have a phone and isn’t allowed to use social media. They haven’t seen or heard from Bella since July 15 and continue to worry about their daughter’s safety.

She was described as a white 12-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs an estimated 130 pounds. Bella was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Isabella Poland

Those with information about Bella’s whereabouts are asked to contact LAPD Harbor Juvenile Detectives at 310-726-7941. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online to LA Crime Stoppers.

