1 injured in shooting involving LAPD in Wilmington

A shooting involving Los Angeles police in Wilmington Tuesday was under investigation.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of West Anaheim Street about 9:50 a.m. on a report of a shooting, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. No officers were hurt.

Paramedics were sent to treat a person who had been wounded, but it was unclear if that person had been wounded before police arrived, according to the LAPD.

A patrol vehicle at the scene was involved in a crash, police said. The investigation was continuing.