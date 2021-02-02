Investigation underway following shooting outside Tarzana bar

Despite coronavirus health orders that forbid bars from operating, the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a shooting that took place outside a bar following a brawl involving between 10-12 people in Tarzana early Tuesday morning.

In addition to the VLounge Bar and Night Club, located near the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street defying current health orders, video taken at the scene showed bargoers failing to wear masks or practice social distancing.

LAPD confirms they received a call of a barfight around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they say violent activity was not taking place inside the bar. Shortly after, they received another call about a shooting.

Witnesses said the shooting victim’s brother took him to a local hospital after he was allegedly shot in the leg after approaching a passing car.

Other witnesses reported he was putting a gun inside his waistband when he accidentally shot himself.

The young victim, believed to be 20-years-old, underwent surgery to treat his gunshot wound, authorities said.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

