Investigation into teen's death on San Francisco street reveals disturbing details

By KTVU Staff
Published 
The San Francisco coroner's office says that Victoria Moran-Hidalgo may have been sexually assaulted immediately prior to her death on a SoMa street in February. Previously, officials had ruled her death was suspicious and possibly caused by a drug overdose.

A 16-year-old girl who was found dead on a San Francisco street may have been sexually assaulted before she died, the city's coroner revealed.

The death of Victoria Moran-Hidalgo was initially deemed to be suspicious and caused by a drug overdose. 

But, autopsy results say it appears she was sexually assaulted at the time of her death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The manner of her death has not been determined, the Chronicle said.

Moran-Hidalgo was a Stanislaus County resident who had been reported missing several times in the months before her death.

Authorities found several drugs in her system after her body was discovered on Minna Street.