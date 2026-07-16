Regional Mexican legends Intocable to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

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The Brief Regional Mexican band Intocable will be honored Thursday with the 2,852nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will feature speeches by co-founder Ricardo Muñoz, Interscope's Nir Seroussi, and producer Edgar Barrera. The tribute celebrates a resilient 30-year career marked by 13 chart-topping albums, two Grammys, and overcoming a tragic 1999 crash.



The legendary regional Mexican band Intocable will cement their legacy on Thursday as they are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Recognizing a career defined by 13 chart-topping albums and two Grammy Awards, the ceremony celebrates over three decades of genre-defying music.

What we know:

Formed in 1993 by Ricardo Muñoz and René Martínez in the border town of Zapata, Texas, Intocable—meaning "untouchable" in Spanish—revolutionized Latin music.

The group created a groundbreaking signature sound by blending Tejano, Norteño, pop, rock, and cumbia.

The band's commercial breakthrough began with their 1995 album "Otro Mundo," and they went on to dominate the Billboard charts.

Over their career, they achieved eight albums that topped both the regional Mexican and top Latin albums charts, including "Intocable" (1998), "Es Para Tí" (2000), and "Highway" (2016).

Their critical acclaim includes 10 Grammy nominations, resulting in a 2005 Grammy win for Best Regional Mexican Album ("Íntimamente") and a 2011 win for Best Norteño Album ("Classic").

The band's historic rise also triumphed over tragedy. In 1999, a devastating van accident en route to Monterrey International Airport killed band members José Ángel Farias and Silvestre Rodríguez, as well as road manager

José Ángel González. Muñoz and the surviving members spent weeks hospitalized but returned to touring after a six-month layoff.

What they're saying:

"For more than three decades, Intocable has helped shape the sound and global reach of regional Mexican music through their artistry, authenticity and enduring connection with audiences," said Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in an official statement.

What you can do:

You can watch the entire ceremony live on walkoffame.com. The full video of the ceremony will be available for on-demand viewing later on the official YouTube channel at YouTube.com/@HwdWalkofFame.