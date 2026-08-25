Innocent driver hit in dramatic Los Angeles police chase; Suspect arrested after crash near Highland Park

The Brief A suspect believed to be wanted for carjacking was taken into custody after a Los Angeles car chase Tuesday. The pursuit traveled through Glendale and Glassell Park before ending in a crash near Highland Park. An innocent driver safely got out of her car after the suspect crashed outside a gas station.



A suspect is in custody after leading a dramatic car chase across Los Angeles and crashing into an innocent driver near Highland Park.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – believed to be wanted for carjacking – led authorities on a pursuit Tuesday, August 25.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Glendale and Glassell Park before getting into a crash outside a gas station near Highland Park.

The woman who had no ties to the chase was able to get out of her car safely. The suspect was immediately detained by law enforcement seconds after crashing the car.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say whether the suspect had carjacked the vehicle in which they crashed or was linked to a different carjacking case. It is also unknown whether the suspect was wanted for other crimes.