Inmate accused in cellmate's murder at San Bernardino County detention center

An inmate at the West Valley Detention Center has been booked for the murder of his cellmate, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials said 56-year-old Adam Adams of Upland was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday just before 5 a.m. Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed Adams' cellmate, 26-year-old Marco Antonio Lopez-Hernandez, also of Upland, was responsible for his death, according to authorities.

Lopez-Hernandez was booked for murder.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Charlie Lopez, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.