Inmate kills another inmate inside cell at Adelanto detention center

An investigation is underway at the High Desert Detention Center after an inmate killed another inmate inside a cell Monday.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies discovered Jesse Lobato assaulting inmate Henry Guerrero inside a cell.

Guerrero suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital where died, police said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Guerrero had been in custody since Feb. 2021 in connection with an attempted murder case out of Barstow.

Lobato had been in custody since July 2018 on multiple charges including carjacking and a violation of parole hold.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Shawn Thurman or Sergeant Justin Giles, at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-76-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.