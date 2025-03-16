Inmate back in custody after escaping from LA County facility

An inmate who walked away from a re-entry program facility in Los Angeles is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

What we know:

Delina Phillips walked away from the facility Saturday around 2:40 p.m.

She surrendered to authorities at the CDCR's Special Services Unit in Pacoima just before 10 p.m. and will be rehoused in prison.

Phillips' case will be referred to the LA County District Attorney's Office for consideration of escape charges.

Phillips was received by the CDCR in 2022 from Imperial County, serving an eight-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury. She had been housed at the FCRP Los Angeles since November 9, 2023.