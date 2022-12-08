Inglewood PD looking to identify kidnapping suspect

article

The Inglewood Police Department is looking to identify a suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a woman.

On Dec. 2, around 4:15 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of 109th Street and Doty Avenue when the suspect approached the victim, grabbed her by the arm and tried walking her to his vehicle.

Police say the victim managed to pull away and distanced herself from the man. The suspect then got in his car and fled westbound on 109th Street towards Prairie Avenue.

The suspect is described as being a man in his late 20's or early 30's, approximately 5 feet 9 inches with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black medical face mask, black shirt, a gray hooded jacked, blue jeans with black shoes and blue medical gloves.

The vehicle he was seen in is a gray 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with no front license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inglewood Detective Bureau at (310) 412-5240. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

