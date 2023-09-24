Family of man fatally shot by Inglewood police to announce lawsuit

article

The family of a man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in his Inglewood home will be announcing legal action against the Inglewood Police Department.

Officers were called at 12:56 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 10000 block of Grevillea Avenue, west of Hawthorne Boulevard regarding a man brandishing a knife in the front yard, said Lt. Scott Collins.

Upon their arrival, the officers found Ivan Solis Mora, who they said was armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said Mora ran into the backyard, where there was an adjacent residence.

There police attempted to de-escalate the situation and detain him, but that didn't work.

They then shot Mora with pepper balls, rubber balls and a Taser, but he still did not surrender, authorities said. The officers then shot the suspect, as a final resort, Collins said.

Mora was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Mora's family, he had a "documented history of mental illness, which Inglewood Police Department officers were aware of."

The family is expected to hold a press conference Monday to announce the lawsuit.

The shooting remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.