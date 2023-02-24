Infant dies months after being abused by adult, police say

A six-month-old baby died after being severely abused by an adult, LA County homicide detectives said.

On September 25, 2022 South Pasadena Police officers responded to a home on 300 block of Grace Drive for reports of a newborn not breathing. Officers and paramedics found the baby boy unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital then airlifted to Ronald Reagan Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

South Pasadena Police soon arrested Christopher Richmond for felony child abuse; he was formally charged in October of 2022 and stood trial in January of 2023.

Unfortunately, the baby boy died on February 18, 2023. LA County Sheriff's Homicide Detectives are now investigating the case and are working with the LA County District Attorney’s Office to amend Richmond’s case to include the charge of murder.

The connection between Richmond and the boy are unknown.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org