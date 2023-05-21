Indiana man killed, two teenagers wounded after grenade found inside grandfather's belongings explodes
Law enforcement officials in Lake County, Indiana, said a man was killed, and his two teenaged children were injured after a live grenade in a grandfather's belongings detonated.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said officers responded to reports of an explosion in Lake of the Four Seasons at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators learned that a family was going through a grandfather’s belongings at a home on Lakeshore Drive when they found a grenade.
Someone then pulled the pin from the grenade, and it exploded.
When police arrived, a 47-year-old man, later identified as Bryan Niedert of Lake of Four Seasons, was found unresponsive and later died.
His two children, an 18-year-old female and 14-year-old male, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for shrapnel wounds.
Porter County, a neighboring county, sent its bomb squad to the scene to help secure the area and determine whether any additional explosives were inside the home.