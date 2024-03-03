In Depth: Preparing for Storms

In Segment One, Hal speaks with Ray Tremblay, the department head of facilities planning at Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts. Tremblay discusses the spill that happened during our big storm early in February and the $11 million investment in flow sensors. Those sensors are being installed in the sewer system to give the sanitation department and early warning of potential overflow, so it can be addressed before there is a spill.

In Segment Two, Mark Pestrella, the Director of the LA County Public Works Department joined Hal to talk about how the department prepared for upcoming storms, where they addressed their efforts, and how they planned to address the problem of storms with heavier rain flow as we are affected by climate change.

In Segment Three, Pestrella returns to talk about the county’s efforts to reclaim the rainwater that falls on our region. He discusses the flood control system that has been set up to protect us and explains how water is released into spreading basins so that it will be filtered through into the groundwater below.