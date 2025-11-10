IE woman's body found by husband 8 days after she was reported missing

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Twentynine Palms after the body of 51-year-old Hiroko Nagao was found by her husband. Nagao was reported missing by her husband eight days earlier on October 23, but her personal belongings were found at their home. The cause and manner of her death are currently unknown, and authorities have not named any persons of interest or suspects.



A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found eight days after she was reported missing by her husband in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

The victim, 51-year-old Hiroko Nagao of Twentynine Palms, was reported missing by her husband on Oct. 23.

According to authorities, Nagao's husband left their home in the 74000 block of Aztec Avenue around noon and when he returned later in the day, he was unable to locate her. Nagao's personal belongings were found at the home.

Nagao's husband discovered her body on the property on Oct. 31 at around 1 p.m., authorities said.

Deputies from the Morongo Station responded to the scene to investigate.

Shortly afterward, the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, took over the investigation, which is pending the outcome of an autopsy.

What we don't know:

Nagao's cause and manner of death are under investigation.

Officials did not say if Nagao's husband was a person of interest or suspect in the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.