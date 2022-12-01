Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack

The father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students murdered in a home near campus on Nov. 13, told Fox News on Thursday that he has an "inkling" about the victims' behavior.

"I do have some inkling that there was some behavior difference. … When you commit a crime, you [have] different behaviors," Steven Goncalves said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" when asked whether his daughter may have been the target of the Nov. 13 attack, adding later that he was referring to "behavior of the victims."

He said he asked permission from police "to put any of that out," which they declined because "it would not be beneficial."

The other victims of the attack include Kaylee's best friend, 21-year-old Madison Mogen; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. The Latah County coroner said each of the victims were stabbed to death, likely while sleeping, and some had defensive wounds.

Goncalves previously told ABC News that he believes his daughter may have had a stalker. The Moscow Police Department (MPD), which is handling the investigation into the murders with state and federal partners, said it is aware of those reports but is not able to corroborate them.

Investigators "have pursued hundreds of pieces of information related to this topic but have not verified or identified a stalker," MPD stated in a press release.

"Anyone with information about a potential stalker or unusual instances is asked to contact the tip line," the department said.

Goncalves also told "The Story" that because he and his family members shared certain passwords, he was able to give investigators some helpful information from Kaylee's phone and social media accounts.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not named any suspects in the case, and MPD is encouraging anyone with information about the victims' whereabouts and activity on the evening of Nov. 12 or early morning hours of Nov. 13 to contact police.

"I want him to be scared," Goncalves said of the potenatial suspect. "I don’t want him to be confident. I’m not going no where until this guy is off the streets."