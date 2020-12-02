‘I pray God has mercy on her’: Brawl between McDonald’s employees sends 3rd worker to hospital

A woman was arrested after Atlanta police said she hit a coworker with her car knocking her into the window.

It happened at the McDonald’s on Northside Drive. Investigators believe the victim was trying to break up a fight inside the restaurant.

“If she would have hit my sister harder then she probably would have killed my sister,” Amia Turner said.

Amia Turner said her sister Zoe Gunn was just trying to do the right thing Friday when a car hit her.

Atlanta police said a fight started between Destiny Allen and another unnamed employee at the fast-food restaurant. Fellow McDonald’s employee Zoe Gunn stepped in to break up the altercation.

Witnesses told police the fight continued outside all while Gunn continued to work to calm the situation.

“She told my sister while she was standing outside, ‘Just wait. Stay there if you want to. Stay there if you want to,’” Turner said.

Things took a turn.

Atlanta police confirm Allen got into her car and drove into Gunn which knocked her into the window panel of the restaurant.

“It really hurt my feelings because she didn’t deserve that. She really didn’t she was just trying to do the right thing,” Turner said.

Medics took Gunn to the hospital with a broken leg.

Destiney Allen was taken to jail and charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

“All she does is cry. She will call crying saying sister I miss you and I wish you were here to help me,” Turner said.

It’s a long road of recovery for the victim who is unable to work because of the pain and is now without a home.

“She can’t get up and down the stairs. She had to go to a homeless shelter. She’s in a homeless shelter right now,” Turner said.

As police continue to investigate what happened, this family member hopes for justice.

“Scum like that is not even worth my time. I just pray God has mercy on her,” Turner said.

The owner of the McDonald’s location, John Tamasi, released a statement that reads:

“Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. This behavior is not tolerated in my organization and we will take the appropriate steps. We are continuing to work closely with the police department on this matter.”

