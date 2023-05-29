Huntington Beach man killed in hit-and-run crash

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a man in Huntington Beach Monday.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the area near Beach Boulevard north of Knoxville Avenue.

According to police, the 51-year-old man was hit in the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard. A description of the suspect vehicle was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntington Beach police at 714-536-5670.