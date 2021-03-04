Hundreds of vaccine appointments canceled at Golden Gate Fields following protest

A protest at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley led by animal rights activists has forced the cancellation of hundreds of COVID vaccine appointments, officials with the racetrack said.

About two dozen people from the organization Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) gathered at the racing facility Thursday at around noon to protest the alleged abuse of animals at the racetrack, the Berkeley Police Department told KTVU.

Four of the activists, all of whom are Bay Area residents, lay on the racetrack, connected by PVC pipes in a move the activists called a sleeping dragon. They lit purple flares as they were lying in place.

DxE said four activists on the track were arrested shortly before 7 p.m. They were identified as Omar Aicardi, Rachel Ziegler, Rocky Chau and Jamie Crom. They were all cited and released, the group said.

Outside the track, people chanted and demonstrated by holding banners.

"It's not entertainment, they chanted. "It's violence," they said of horse racing.

The racetrack said it has no issues with the right to protest, but that comes at an expense. Golden Gate Fields said in a tweet, "the current actions of the protesters have forced the closure of the onsite COVID vaccination clinic, and hundreds of people have already had their vaccinations cancelled."

Berkeleyside reported a city spokesperson said vaccination appointments resumed shortly after 3 p.m. Albany police responded to the protests and determined there was no risk to the vaccination site about three hours after the interruption.

There were two races scheduled for Thursday. The advocates said they were successful at delaying the horse race scheduled for 12:45 p.m. and were hoping to keep horses from running the race at 3:45 p.m.

The racetrack has had a few tough few months. Last November, a coronavirus outbreak sickened over 200 employees. And just a week ago, 3 horses died within a 4 day span.

A total of five horses have died so far this year. Twenty-seven horses died at the track last year.

KTVU's Debora Villalon and Bay City News contributed to this report.