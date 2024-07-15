California authorities warn of 'hugging' robbers

A new robbery "trend" is making the rounds and local authorities are warning that while it may seem innocent at first, it's anything but.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home in Rancho Santa Margarita on July 2 regarding a robbery.

The victim told police a man and woman were sitting in a parked car in his driveway. The woman got out and approached him, tried to give him a hug, and "forcefully removed" his gold necklace, authorities said.

The man and woman had left the scene by the time police arrived.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspects, who are possibly involved in similar incidents in Orange County and other surrounding counties, officials said.

The next day, the two suspects and a third suspect involved in an unrelated robbery were arrested, according to authorities.

A search of the suspects' vehicle resulted in the recovery of 50 pieces of jewelry belonging to different victims, officials said.

Authorities are reminding the public to remain vigilant and cautious of strangers approaching for any reason.