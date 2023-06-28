How new technology is helping find lost pets

Did you know - more pets go missing around the 4th of July than any other time of year?

The LA Lost Pet Coalition, a collaborative effort between LA Animal Services, Petco Love, LA County Animal Care and Control, Pasadena Humane, and 20 LA-area shelters, just launched "Petco Love Lost" to help reunite people with their missing pets.

The new lost and found reporting tool uses advanced facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets by using just one photo.

If you're a pet owner, it's recommended you take a picture of your pet and register/upload it online even before your pet gets lost to help expedite the process.

Also, don't forget to keep the contact information on your dog's microchip up to date.

Now through July 9, all six LA Animal Services shelters are offering free microchips for pets.

For more information, visit laanimalservices.com.