How much house $400,000 gets you in SoCal

The end of March marked a new beginning for home prices.

After a whopping 26.5% jump from 2021, the median listing price landed at $405,000.

So what exactly does $400,000 get you in Southern California?

Take a look:

Santa Ana: 759 sq. ft

Anaheim: 755 sq. ft

Long Beach: 678 sq. ft

Los Angeles: 619 sq. ft

Irvine: 597 sq. ft

If you're looking for more space, go east!

Deals are to be found in Michigan and Ohio, where homebuyers can expect to get over 5,000 sq. ft. of space in Detroit and Cleveland.