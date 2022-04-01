House poised to pass federal marijuana legalization, MORE Act — what you need to know

article

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to pass legislation on Friday to legalize marijuana nationwide.

The bill, titled the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, would essentially remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act list and decriminalize it.

Marijuana is currently a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act, meaning that it is labeled as having a high potential for abuse and currently has no accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, on par with heroin and LSD.

The final rule for the process to consider the MORE Act was approved by the House Rules Committee last Wednesday. This followed a nearly 500-page report on what the legislation would accomplish.

The Committee on the Judiciary wrote that the bill would decriminalize cannabis, provide for reinvestment in certain people and communities negatively impacted by the war on drugs, and provide for expungement of certain cannabis offenses.

The bill is likely to pass along party lines — with most democrats expected to approve it and most Republicans expected to oppose the bill.

"In my view, criminal penalties for marijuana offenses, and the resulting collateral consequences, are unjust and harmful to our society. The MORE Act comprehensively addresses this injustice, and I urge all my colleagues to support this bill today," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who authored the MORE Act, said in a September 2021 statement about the bill.

If passed, the bill would also need approval in the Senate before it can head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

But this isn’t the first time in congressional history that a chamber of Congress will be taking the bill up on the floor.

The bill passed the House in 2020 but saw no action in the Senate. Then, in September, it again cleared the sponsor’s panel for the current session.

Senate passes marijuana research bill

The vote comes just a week after the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would streamline efforts for the medical and scientific research of marijuana.

RELATED: Senate unanimously passes marijuana research bill

The bill was sponsored by Senators Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, according to a news release from Feinstein’s official website.

"Current rules and regulations make it hard for researchers to study how marijuana and marijuana-derived medications can best be used to treat various conditions," said Feinstein. "This important legislation will cut the red tape around the research process, helping get FDA-approved, marijuana-derived medications safely to patients."

The bill would also encourage the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to create cannabis-based medicines and greenlight physicians to discuss both the known harmful and beneficial impacts of using marijuana products such as CBD, according to the bill.

"This bipartisan bill is critical to better understanding the marijuana plant and its potential benefits and side effects," Grassley said in a statement. "It will empower the FDA to analyze CBD and medical marijuana products in a safe and responsible way so that the American public can decide whether to utilize them in the future based on sound scientific data. Researching marijuana is widely supported by my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and it’s a smart step forward in addressing this current schedule I drug."

Cannabis becomes fast-growing industry

Currently, 18 states, along with Guam and Washington D.C. have legalized marijuana for adult use.

In a 2021 Gallup poll, the support for marijuana legalization reached a record high, with 68% of participants supporting it.

Meanwhile, cannabis is one of the fastest-growing industries in the nation. Sales of adult-use and medical marijuana hit $25 billion in 2021, according to a report by Leafly, that was created in partnership with the cannabis economic analysis firm Whitney Economics. Researchers also found last year was the first time that job creation in the marijuana industry exceeded six figures, with 107,059 new jobs created, compared to 32,700 in 2019.

FILE IMAGE - A customer prepares marijuana at a cannabis lounge in West Hollywood, California, U.S., on Oct. 1, 2019. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last year, Amazon said that it will stop testing job seekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, made the change as states continue to legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

RELATED: Amazon says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Catherine Stoddard contributed.