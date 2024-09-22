Hours-long standoff ends in Long Beach

A suspect allegedly assaulted a man Saturday, then barricaded himself at a location in Long Beach for more than six hours, requiring a SWAT team to be summoned to the scene.

Officers responding about 5:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Magnolia Avenue, south of Pacific Coast Highway, contacted the victim, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital with an upper body injury.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the victim and a male adult suspect were involved in an altercation when the suspect assaulted the victim and barricaded himself," according to a police statement.

A perimeter was established and a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene.

The LBPD later reported that the barricade ended around noon. No further details were released.