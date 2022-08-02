Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings

Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound.

On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas Line and Rancho roads in Victorville after receiving a report about a man lying in the dirt. Responding deputies found the victim, later identified as 67-year-old Douglas Jones of Oro Grande, dead at the scene with no evident signs of trauma.

The county coroner’s office discovered a gunshot wound upon examination and homicide detectives were put on the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

