Homeless woman vandalizes Chinese restaurant in Pomona, guests mistake broken window sounds for gunshots

The owner of a Chinese restaurant is fed up after a woman threw a rock at his Pomona business.

"Our guests thought it was a gunshot," said Danny Liang, the restaurant owner. "Many of them started running."

Surveillance video shows a woman, said to be homeless, chucking a rock at Cachanilla Chinese Restaurant on East Holt Avenue.

Liang said the restaurant has had its windows broken six times in the last two weeks – all by the same woman.

"She hasn't been caught," Liang told FOX 11. "We've been contacting police."

Not only has it been scary for the guests and the restaurant, Liang said he has had to fork up a lot of money to get the windows replaced.

Inspectors looking at the restaurant after each incident said they were antique window panes, costing Liang at least $350 a piece.

As of Wednesday night, police have not announced any arrests in the series of rock-throwing incidents.