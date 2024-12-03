Homeless man stabs teen in Northridge: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A search is underway for a homeless man who allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old in an unprovoked attack in Northridge on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities said the teen victim was walking on Balboa Boulevard near Superior Street when they were approached by a homeless man who asked for cash. That's when the man cut the victim with a piece of glass around two to three times, officials said.
The teen sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The attacker is described as a man in his 50s. He was last seen wearing a puffer jacket.
No other information was immediately available.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.