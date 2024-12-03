Homeless man stabs teen in Northridge: LAPD

A search is underway for a homeless man who allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old in an unprovoked attack in Northridge on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Brief A 14-year-old was stabbed by a homeless person in Northridge, according to police. The man asked the teen for cash, then stabbed them with a piece of glass. The teen sustained non-life threatening injuries.



Authorities said the teen victim was walking on Balboa Boulevard near Superior Street when they were approached by a homeless man who asked for cash. That's when the man cut the victim with a piece of glass around two to three times, officials said.

The teen sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The attacker is described as a man in his 50s. He was last seen wearing a puffer jacket.

No other information was immediately available.