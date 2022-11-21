Homeless man shot and killed in Hollywood; 6 detained

A homeless man was shot and killed in Hollywood overnight, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about multiple shots being fired at 2:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they carried the victim’s body from the encampment area to the east side of Vine St. so he could be treated by paramedics.

The paramedics performed lifesaving efforts, however, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said at least six people from the homeless encampment were detained, and no arrests have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing.

