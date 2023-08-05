Homeless man arrested for alleged residential burglary in Ventura: Police

A homeless man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary in Ventura, according to police.

It happened Friday just after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Beachmont Street.

The suspect, 20-year-old Joshua Martinez, was recognized by the homeowner as the burglary suspect according to surveillance video allegedly showing Martinez walking around their home, officials said.

Martinez has had previous encounters with police, authorities said.

Martinez was located in a nearby shopping center and taken into custody.

He has been booked for residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.



