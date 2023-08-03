Homeless man accused of hiding in Riverside hospital restroom to record women arrested

article

A homeless man accused of hiding in a women's restroom at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Riverside has been arrested, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Sergio Quezada, was arrested by authorities after they received multiple reports of a man hiding in the restroom and recording women.

When authorities contacted Quezada, they discovered evidence on his phone implicating him in the alleged crimes.

"This amateur filmmaker was arrested for secretly recording a person in a private location, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating his PRCS condition," police said.

A drug pipe was also in Quezada's possession when he was arrested, authorities confirmed.

"Since the law won’t allow us to post his booking photo to our social media for these ‘non-violent’ offenses, here is one we took before he was booked into jail and being held without bail because everyone should know what this creeper looks like," police added.