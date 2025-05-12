Homeland Security investigating California's Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants

The Brief DHS is investigating whether ineligible illegal immigrants received SSI benefits from Jan. 2021 to present. The subpoena requests records from LA County Dept. of Public Social Services, including applicants' names and dates of birth. Trump's memorandum signed April 15 aims to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining Social Security benefits.



The Department of Homeland Security on Monday issued subpoenas to the government of California seeking records to determine if ineligible illegal immigrants received Social Security Income (SSI) benefits.

What we know:

HSI Los Angeles has requested records from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, which administers the state's Cash Assistance Porgram for Immigrants (CAPI).

The subpoena covers records from January 2021 to the present, including applicants' names, dates of birth, immigration status, and proof of ineligibility for SSI.

The investigation comes more than a month after a separate study found that California is funneling billions of federal taxpayer dollars into paying for illegal immigrants. The Economic Policy Innovation Center [EPIC] report drew a line between California’s Medicaid provider taxes and what, on paper, appears to be nearly $4 billion in state funding going toward illegal immigrants’ healthcare and other initiatives.

The backstory:

On April 15, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Memorandum Preventing Illegal Aliens from Obtaining Social Security Act Benefits. This directive aims to stop incentivizing illegal immigration and protect taxpayer dollars by ensuring ineligible illegal aliens do not receive Social Security funds.

The memorandum also prioritizes enforcement against states or localities for potential violations of Title IV of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA).

According to the program's website , CAPI is intended to provide monthly cash benefits to aged, blind, and disabled non-citizens who are ineligible for federal Supplemental Security Income, but the White House claims it provides benefits to illegal immigrants who cannot access social security benefits.

What they're saying:

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated, "Radical left politicians in California prioritize illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens access to cash benefits. The Trump Administration is working together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally."

She added, "If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over. While this subpoena focuses only on Los Angeles County – it is just the beginning."

Big picture view:

The subpoena issued by HSI Los Angeles is part of a larger initiative under President Trump's administration to ensure that taxpayer dollars are used to benefit American citizens rather than illegal immigrants.

The administration is focused on preventing illegal immigrants from receiving federal benefits and enforcing compliance with immigration laws.