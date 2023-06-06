Crews clean up encampments in Hollywood; Some homeless returned shortly after

Moments after Los Angeles city crews cleaned up the encampments in Hollywood, some of the homeless people returned to the newly-cleaned up area.

The cleanup took place a short distance from the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North El Centro Avenue Tuesday.

Residents near the area say cleanup efforts in the past did not lead to a permanent solution to the homeless crisis in the neighborhood.

"It'll be clear for like a week and another – all of them come back," said Edgar, a neighbor.

"It will get to the point where [the homeless encampments] would extend out into the street. You can walk around here. You can get by, then you get harassed by them," said Jose Santoyo, a neighbor.

The encampment cleanup is part of Los Angeles' Inside Safe program. Back in mid-May 2023, crews were spotted cleaning the encampments in Beverly Grove.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clean up, 'Inside Safe' program begins for Beverly Grove encampments