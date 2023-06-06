Expand / Collapse search

Crews clean up encampments in Hollywood; Some homeless returned shortly after

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Hollywood
FOX 11

Hollywood homeless cleanup underway

Crews took to the streets of Hollywood to clean up the homeless encampments.

LOS ANGELES - Moments after Los Angeles city crews cleaned up the encampments in Hollywood, some of the homeless people returned to the newly-cleaned up area.

The cleanup took place a short distance from the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North El Centro Avenue Tuesday. 

Residents near the area say cleanup efforts in the past did not lead to a permanent solution to the homeless crisis in the neighborhood.

"It'll be clear for like a week and another – all of them come back," said Edgar, a neighbor.

"It will get to the point where [the homeless encampments] would extend out into the street. You can walk around here. You can get by, then you get harassed by them," said Jose Santoyo, a neighbor.

The encampment cleanup is part of Los Angeles' Inside Safe program. Back in mid-May 2023, crews were spotted cleaning the encampments in Beverly Grove.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clean up, 'Inside Safe' program begins for Beverly Grove encampments