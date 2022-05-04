Hollywood Museum celebrates Mother's Day with special tea and photo exhibit

Hollywood Museum is celebrating Mother's Day in a really special way.

Hundreds of photos from celebrity moms and celebrity children will be showcased for the special holiday.

This never-before-seen collection of images was two years in the making, according to museum founder/president Donelle Dadigan.

The Hollywood Museum has collected personal and professional photographs from some of the most recognized names in TV and film, featuring their own mothers or as moms themselves, and organized an exhibit in the museum's famous Historic Photo Gallery.

Some celebrities featured include Beyonce, Carrie Fisher, Britney Spears, Gloria Steinem, Sandra Bullock, and Tina Fey.



For more information, click or tap here to visit the Hollywood Museum's website.

