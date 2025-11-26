Holland America cruise passenger disappears mid-voyage in Caribbean

The Brief A 55-year-old U.S. citizen named Ann Evans went missing from a Holland America Line cruise ship during a port stop in St. Maarten on November 20. Evans disembarked an organized island tour bus in Marigot, French Saint Martin, and did not return to the bus or the "Rotterdam" ship. Search efforts are ongoing by authorities on both the Dutch and French sides of the island, with Holland America cooperating with local police.



A search is underway for a U.S. citizen who disappeared from a Holland America Line cruise ship while docked in the Caribbean.

What we know:

Ann Evans, 55, went missing on Nov. 20 during a scheduled port stop in Port. St. Maarten (Philipsburg), according to the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM).

Ann Evans / Police Force of Sint Maarten

Evans was sailing on the "Rotterdam" vessel, which departed from Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 16 for a 12-day Caribbean sailing.

According to officials, Evans left the ship around 10 a.m. on an organized island tour. She got off the bus in Marigot, French Saint Marten, and did not return to the bus or the cruise ship.

The authorities on both the Dutch and French sides, Police Force of Sint Maarten and the French Gendarmerie, have been notified and are involved in ongoing search efforts.

What they're saying:

Holland America said in an emailed statement that the company "notified local authorities immediately and we are working closely with them to confirm the guest’s whereabouts."

What you can do:

Law enforcement is asking the public for assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Evans’ location is asked to come forward.

You can contact:

Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM): +1 (721) 542-2222

Gendarmerie / French Police (Saint-Martin): +590 590-29-25-25

Cruise Line Agent – Marcia Foga: +1 (721) 588-9532