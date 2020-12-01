Holiday Heroes: Lora King working to uplift African-American fathers

The power of time with family is what Lora King is celebrating with her "I Am A King" scholarship.

When it comes to activities with the family, prices can add up quickly. The scholarship is awarded to African-American fathers and allocates time to enjoy a day out with their children.

As we celebrate the holidays, FOX 11 is recognizing local people who've stepped up during these tough times in 2020.

King recently awarded two fathers $500 scholarships for family time.

One of her honorees is Dewayne Dodson. He is a veteran, a married father of four and a preacher earning his Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice Administration. With the scholarship, Dodson took the whole family to an indoor skydiving facility.

King’s story with her own late father is complex.

Her father is Rodney King became known in the history books after the 1990s beating by Los Angeles Police Department officers that was caught on video and sparked the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Rodney King died in 2012.

The scholarship came under the foundation in her late father's name, the Rodney King Foundation.

